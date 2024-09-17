Ganesh Visarjan 2024: 16-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Nira River During Idol Immersion on Anant Chaturdashi in Pune

While the city is busy enjoying the ‘Anant Chatirdashi’ an unfortunate incident has come to light from Indapur Taluka in Pune District where a 16-year-old boy drowned in the Nira river while Ganesh idol immersion was ongoing. The incident occurred at the Nira river in Sri Kshetra Nira Narsinghpur village of Indapur taluka on September 17.

The deceased has been identified as Aniket Vinayak Kulkarni (Age-16, Resident Handugri, Distt. Paranda, Dist. Dharashiv).

According to the information given by the authorities, Aniket has been studying in Lakshmi Nrisimha Vedpathshala for the last nine years. Today at around 3:00 PM, he went to the Lakshmi ghat at the banks of Nira River in Nira Narsinghpur village for Ganesha immersion. Ankit slipped into the river and drowned while the Ganesh idol immersion was ongoing. A large crowd of onlookers along with the villagers has gathered in the banks of Nira and the police and other authorities tried to save Ankit but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the district administration along with the Pune rural police and the locals have initiated a search for Ankit with the help of a boat.