Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Dagdusheth Ganpati Bappa Procession to Begin at 4 PM on Ananta Chaturdashi

In Pune, Ganesh Visarjan continues to captivate national interest as the city's vibrant processions bid farewell to Ganapati. Each year, the festivities commence from key routes including Laxmi, Kelkar, Kumthekar, and Tilak Roads, with the primary procession beginning on Lakshmi Rahasya. Devotees flock to Shrimant Dagdusheth’s Bappa Lakshmi Road for a heartfelt darshan. This year, the immersion procession is scheduled to start at 4 pm, reflecting the deep reverence of the city's devotees.

The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal held a press conference to announce details for this year's Ganeshotsav. The briefing covered the arrival of Ganapati, the timing and details of the immersion procession, and the pran pratishtha ceremony. Emphasizing the importance of safety and necessary facilities for devotees during the festival, the board outlined measures to ensure a smooth and secure celebration.

Last year, the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal introduced a new schedule for the immersion procession, departing at 4 pm instead of the traditional late-night departure. This change aimed to address issues of long waits for devotees and extended procession times in Pune. The mandal has set this as a new standard, with the immersion of Ganapati scheduled to continue in the same manner. This year, on Anant Chaturdashi, the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati procession will again depart at 4 pm.

During this year's Ganeshotsav, marking the 132nd anniversary of the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust, the Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal will construct a replica of the Jatoli Shiv Temple from Himachal Pradesh. On Ganesh Chaturthi, September 7, at 11:11 am, Shri Gyanraj Maharaj Manik Prabhu of Shri Datta Sampradaya from Humnabad, Karnataka, will lay the foundation stone for the temple. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol will inaugurate the temple's electric lighting at 7 pm.

