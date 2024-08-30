Ganpati Decoration Materials: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Launches 'Eco Bappa' App Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Mumbai is abuzz with preparations for Ganeshotsav as Dahi Handi celebrations come to a close. Public Ganeshotsav mandals are busy setting up decorations and pandals throughout the city. In an effort to promote environmental awareness, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has launched the 'Eco Bappa' app, designed to assist devotees in celebrating Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the Environment and Climate Change Department have jointly initiated several awareness activities to promote an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav. In response to the growing demand for sustainable Ganesh idols, decorations, and ornaments, they have developed a mobile app named 'Eco Bappa' to support and guide eco-conscious celebrations. Ganpati Decoration Ideas 2024: Eco-Friendly and Homemade Makhar Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024.

Through the 'Eco Bappa' app, citizens can find locations of factories that produce eco-friendly Ganesh idols, making it easier to choose sustainable options. The app, available for free on the Mobile Play Store, provides information on eco-friendly idols, jewelry, decorative materials, and artificial ponds for immersion.

Promotion of Eco-Friendly Festivals

To encourage eco-friendly celebrations, the mandal has launched radio jingles and videos promoting the message of celebrating a sustainable festival through the eyes of a young child.

Final Touches on Domestic Ganesh Idols

Ganesh idols for most public Ganeshotsav mandals in Mumbai have already been placed in pandals, with the remaining idols also making their way to their respective locations. Over half of the Ganesh idols are expected to reach the pandals by Sunday, while the final touches are being added to smaller, domestic Ganesh idols in the coming week. Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Board has been actively working to ensure an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.