Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Pune Metro to Operate 24 Hours, Allowing Ganesha Devotees to Travel All Night

Pune is abuzz with the excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi, and every year, devotees from across the state and district flock to witness the vibrant celebrations of Ganpati Bappa. To ease the travel for these devotees, Pune Metro has introduced special arrangements. On the immersion day, Pune Metro will operate round the clock, allowing residents to enjoy the festivities and visit Ganpati Bappa throughout the night.

The public Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Pune are a major attraction across the country, drawing huge crowds eager to see the famous Ganpatis. To support the devotees venturing out at night, Pune Metro has announced extended hours. During the festival, the Metro will run from 6 AM to 11 PM on the first three days (September 7, 8, and 9). For the remaining festival days, the service will be available from 6 AM to midnight. On the immersion day, September 17, Metro services will start at 6 AM and continue non-stop until 6 AM on September 18.

To manage the increased passenger load, Pune Metro will increase the frequency of its services, operating continuously for 24 hours on the immersion day. After September 18, regular Metro operations will resume, running from 6 AM to 10 PM.