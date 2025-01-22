Gold Chain Snatching in Pune: Elderly Woman Injured During Theft Attack (Watch Video)

In a disturbing incident of gold chain snatching in Pune, an elderly woman was injured after falling down while thieves attempted to steal her gold chain. The attack occurred in broad daylight, highlighting the increasing prevalence of such crimes in the city. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, showing the thieves' audacity and the victim’s distress as she struggled to keep her chain. Police have been notified, and investigations are underway to identify and arrest the culprits involved in this crime.

Meanwhile, locals are urging the authorities to increase patrols and take stronger action against the rising wave of chain snatching incidents. This latest attack adds to the growing number of similar crimes reported across Pune, where criminals continue to target unsuspecting pedestrians, especially women. The incident has raised concerns among residents about safety, particularly in areas that are seeing a rise in such crimes.

In the second incident, a couple was returning from a religious ceremony in Kothrud when they were targeted by thieves on a motorcycle. As they entered the Nachiket Society on DP Road on Tuesday evening (21st January), the thieves snatched the woman’s gold chain. Despite the husband's attempt to chase and catch the thieves, they managed to flee. CCTV footage captured the crime, and a police report has been filed.

The third incident occurred in the Baner area on Tuesday night (21st January) when two thieves snatched a 65-year-old woman's mangalsutra worth ₹43,000 as she walked near Shivneri Society. A police complaint has been registered, and authorities are investigating.