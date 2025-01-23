Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Guidelines Issued to Prevent the Disease – What to Do and What to Avoid

Pune has reported 24 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the Sinhagad and Dhanori areas, following outbreaks of swine flu and COVID-19. The Neurological Society of Pune has issued guidelines in response to the rising cases. The disease is linked to infections caused by the bacterium Campylobacter jejuni, which can result from consuming contaminated food or water, leading to symptoms like diarrhea and abdominal pain.

In some cases, the bacteria may trigger immune system complications, including the development of GBS. The Society also warned that viral infections like dengue and chikungunya could increase the likelihood of GBS in affected people.

Experts have reassured the public that GBS is a "treatable condition" and urged people not to panic. The Neurological Society of Pune has also advised individuals experiencing symptoms to consult a neurologist without delay.

Also Read| Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Pune Sees Surge in Cases, 12 Patients on Ventilators.

The guidelines to prevent BS and related infections include:

Boil water before drinking to ensure its safety.

Use bottled water if you are uncertain about the safety of local water sources.

Wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly before consuming.

Cook poultry and meat thoroughly to avoid bacterial contamination.

Avoid raw or undercooked foods, especially eggs and seafood, to reduce the risk of infection.

Wash your hands with soap and water before eating and after using the toilet to maintain hygiene.

Exercise caution when handling unclean outdoor matters to prevent exposure to harmful bacteria.

What is GBS?

GBS is a rare neurological disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness or paralysis. Common symptoms include weakness or tingling in the neck, face, and eyes, difficulty walking, and in severe cases, an inability to swallow food or difficulty breathing. While GBS can be serious, it is treatable, and early intervention can improve recovery outcomes.

The main symptoms of GBS include: