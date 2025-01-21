Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Pune: 22 Suspected Cases Reported, Health Department on High Alert

The Pune health department is on high alert after 22 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome were reported in the city and district. Samples from these patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for testing. Pune Municipal Corporation and the health department are taking precautionary measures to address this rare disease.

According to health chief Nina Borade, six patients are from Pune city and the remaining from the district. These patients have been admitted to hospitals in Pune for treatment. It has been clarified that the disease is not contagious.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a neurological disorder affecting one in a hundred thousand people. It can occur after receiving various types of vaccines, including the H1N1 vaccine. Spinal fluid tests are conducted to diagnose the disease. Plasma exchange is one of the treatment methods used. Experts say that although the disease is rare, there is no need to panic.

After receiving the report from NIV, the health department teams will visit the areas where the patients were found. Additionally, other patients in the vicinity of the hospitals where these patients were treated will also be examined. The municipal corporation has started a thorough investigation of these patients and has assured citizens that there is no need to panic. It is important to note that this rare disease has available treatments and is not contagious.