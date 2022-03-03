Hinjewadi petrol pump owner cheated of Rs. 66 lakh; Crimes against both managers Types of petrol pumps on Hinjewadi-Wakad road

Pimpri: Two managers stole petrol and diesel from a petrol pump tank for testing. It also created an account book in the name of bogus customers and used it to accept cash. A total of Rs 66 lakh 57 thousand 398 was defrauded from the petrol pump owner. The incident took place at Samarth Service Station, Hinjewadi between April 2019 and April 2021.

Police have registered a case against Praveen Sampat Pawar and Santosh Babaji Aran (resident of Thergaon). Mohini Mahesh Sondekar (40, resident of Sant Nagar, Moshi Authority) lodged a complaint at Hinjewadi Police Station on Wednesday (Dec. 2). According to the police, the plaintiff has a petrol pump called Samarth Service Station on Hinjewadi-Wakad road at Hinjewadi. The accused was the manager at the petrol pump. The accused conspired to remove the petrol and diesel from their respective underground tanks without giving any information to the plaintiff. After testing, they stole it and sold it to each other without putting it back in the tank.

Also created account books in the name of bogus customers. Receipt was given to the employees of the pump Ganesh Bansode and Navnath Sathe by stamping their fake stamps and accepting cash from them at the pump. According to the complaint, the accused used the money for their own benefit by defrauding the plaintiff of a total of Rs 66 lakh 57 thousand 398. Sub-Inspector of Police Ajit Kakade is investigating.