Hit-and-Run in Pune: Ambulance Driver Arrested After Death of 48-Year-Old Man

In the midst of increasing hit-and-run cases in Pune, Vimantal Police have arrested an animal ambulance driver accused of reckless driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident, which tragically claimed the life of a 48-year-old pedestrian in Laohegaon, occurred on July 13 around 7:45 pm on Forest Park Road.

As per the police, the accused Sanjay Channapa Mulloli (age 23, resident of Wadebolai, Pune) was rashly driving the animal ambulance on Forest Park Road towards Lohegoan when he allegedly dashed the deceased Surendrasingh Shailsingh Kumpvamat (age 48, resident of Chandannagar, Kharadi Road, Pune) while he was attempting to cross the road. The dash was so hard that Kumpvamat felt unconscious and bleeding on the spot. The accused with the help of the locals rushed Kumpvamat to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

The accused Sanjay Channapa Mulloli has been arrested by the police and a case under sections 105 and 281 of the BNS and sections 184, 185, 119/177. Mahendra Kumpvamat has filed a complaint in this regard at the Vimantal police station. The accused has been granted police custody till July 16 by the Pune Sessions Court. Further investigation is conducted by the police.

