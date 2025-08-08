HSRP Number Plate: Only 5.19 Lakh Vehicles Installed High-Security Registration Plates in Pune - Will the Deadline Be Extended Again?

HSRP Number Plate Deadline: The transport department has set August 15 as the deadline for installing High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on vehicles. However, the response from vehicle owners has been lower than expected. By August 4, only 7.29 lakh of the city’s 26.33 lakh vehicle owners had applied for the plates. A total of 5.19 lakh vehicles have had the plates fitted. With just eight days left for the deadline, many vehicle owners are waiting to see if the government will extend the date.

The HSRP installation drive has been under way for the past six months. Initially, the number of authorised fitment centres was low, but the count has since increased to 220. Even so, officials say more centres are needed to cover the city’s large vehicle population.

The regional transport office has directed that vehicles without HSRP should not be allowed for sale, transfer of ownership, change of address, loan clearance or fitness certification.

HSRPs are designed to be tamper-proof and feature a chromium hologram of the Ashoka Chakra, laser-etched permanent identification numbers, tamper-proof locks and reflective sheeting for better visibility at night. They are electronically linked to a vehicle’s registration data, helping authorities track stolen vehicles, curb fraud and identify owners in hit-and-run cases.

Vehicle owners can register for HSRP through the Maharashtra Transport Department’s Book My HSRP portal by submitting vehicle details, uploading documents, paying online, and booking a fitment appointment. Home installation is available for an extra fee.