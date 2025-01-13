Maharashtra High-Security Number Plate: What Is It, How to Apply Online, and Price Details

Mumbai, Jan 13: Crimes involving altered or fake vehicle license plates are on the rise, making it difficult to identify vehicles during criminal investigations or routine checks. To combat this, the Maharashtra Transport Department has made it mandatory for all vehicles in the state to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). These plates are designed to prevent tampering, reduce the use of fake plates, and make it easier to identify vehicles on the road. According to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, this directive applies to all vehicles, especially those registered before 2019.

High-security registration plates feature 'IND' written in blue, along with a chrome hologram stamp of the Ashoka Chakra on top. The vehicle registration number is embossed on the plate, making it tamper-proof and aiding in the identification of stolen or suspicious vehicles. This new initiative not only enhances road safety but also helps law enforcement in crime prevention.

The process of installing HSRP plates began on January 7, and in just two days, around 10,000 vehicles had these plates fitted. The state government aims to install HSRP plates on approximately 1.25 crore vehicles registered before 2019. To achieve this, the state has divided the task among three zones. Zone 1 covers 12 RTO offices, Zone 2 includes 16, and Zone 3 encompasses 27 RTO offices. Each appointed agency must complete the installation process by March 31.

How to Apply Online

To ensure compliance, vehicle owners are required to book appointments for the installation of HSRP plates through the official website maharashtrahsrp.com. The website allows users to select a convenient date and time for installation. It is important to note that vehicles without high-security registration plates after March 31 will face penalties, as legal action will be taken against the owners.

The cost/price of HSRP plates varies depending on the type of vehicle. The charges are as follows (excluding GST):

Bike: ₹450

Three-wheeler: ₹500

Car: ₹750

Tractor: ₹450

By implementing this system, the Maharashtra government aims to enhance road safety, curb crimes involving vehicles, and create a more secure environment for citizens. Vehicle owners are urged to comply with this mandate and contribute to the state’s efforts in ensuring safety and security.