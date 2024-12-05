Hypersensitive Pneumonia: Pune Municipal Corporation to Fine Rs 5,000 for Feeding Pigeons

Amid the rise in cases of Hypersensitive Pneumonia disease in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has warned citizens against feeding pigeons in the open, as the birds' feathers can cause lung infection.

According to the notice put up by the PMC near pigeon feeding spots in the city, “Hypersensitivity pneumonitis due to micro-organisms from the droppings and feathers of pigeons has increased in the city. Among those with lung infections in the city, around 65 per cent have been diagnosed with hypersensitivity pneumonitis." “We appeal to citizens not to feed pigeons in the open. They will be fined if they do so,” it reads further.

#Pune | Pune municipal corporation warns against feeding pigeons in open areas, citing risks of Hypersensitive Pneumonia, a lung disease caused by germs from pigeon droppings and feathers. Punitive action will follow.#Pune#pigeon#Pneumonia#Lungdisease#Punecitypic.twitter.com/J2jrJMPQtz — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) December 5, 2024

The PMC has launched an awareness campaign in Pune so that the public is aware of the issue and warned of penalties if they feed pigeons in public. Hindustan Times reported, quoting PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, that " the solid waste management department will enforce action against individuals found feeding pigeons in open spaces across the city.”

Health experts in the city warned citizens that inhaling dust from dried pigeon droppings and feathers can exacerbate asthma and allergies and may cause hypersensitive pneumonia. Fungal spores and bacteria in the droppings can further harm individuals cleaning these areas.