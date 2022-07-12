In era of multiplexes, one-time cinemas in Pune are on verge of expiration

Pune: As a result of the proliferation of pirated films, the blow to the cinema business due to the OTT platform, and the immediate availability of new films on certain websites, the cinemas have once again started grumbling, even after two years of corona. Once the splendor of Pune, the one-screen cinema is counting its last moments in the age of multiplexes, more than half of which have breathed their last. Today, only 5 out of 35 cinemas are open in the city.

Although the multiplex was reopened after the Corona situation was brought under control, the one-screen cinema operators did not dare to start cinemas and the operators who did so are facing financial losses. It is time for drivers to feed these 'white elephants' for lack of profit. It costs Rs 1.5 to 2 crore to set up a screen like a multiplex. Where will you get so much money? That is the question facing the drivers. Cinema operators have been demanding for years that one screen should be allowed to do business instead of another. However, the government has not yet agreed to the demand and despite the financial blow, it is time for the operators to run these cinemas. Cinema operators are still waiting for the ruling.

Sadanand Mohol, president of the Poona Exhibitors Association, said that more than half of the cinemas in Pune are closed once. Because, they are not ready to start cinemas as there is no business. With the rise of other forms of entertainment and the film business not being as strong as it used to be, what about starting cinemas? Such a question is facing everyone.



"Even though cinemas have been closed for more than two years now, drivers have to pay electricity bills, property taxes, management costs, cleaning and staffing costs. The OTT platform has taken a heavy toll on the business, with one screen stopping at cinemas. We want the government to reduce electricity bills and reduce GST so that one screen cinemas can survive" said Kunal Mohol, cinema associate.