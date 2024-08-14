Independence Day 2024: CRPF Holds 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign in Pimpri Chinchwad Ahead of 78th Celebration (Watch Video)

In Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organized a Tiranga rally today as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, in celebration of the upcoming 78th Independence Day.

Watch:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: CRPF organised a Tiranga rally as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, in Pimpri Chinchwad of Pune district today, ahead of the 78th Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/siXyF0cNmE — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes as part of the party's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the occasion of the Independence Day on August 15.

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security measures have been intensified nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hoist the Tricolour and address the nation from the Red Fort on Thursday. In preparation, Delhi police have increased their presence in the area, and bomb disposal teams, supported by sniffer dogs, are carrying out thorough inspections around the Red Fort to ensure safety.