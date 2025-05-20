Jayant Narlikar Passes Away: Renowned Astronomer and Scientist Dies at 87 in Pune

Noted astronomer, science writer and broadcaster Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away at his residence in Pune on Tuesday, May 20, after a brief illness, said family sources. He breathed his last at the age of 87, leaving the world of science in mourning.

According to his family, Dr Narlikar passed away peacefully in his sleep. He had no chronic illnesses, though his health had declined with age. With his passing, a bright star in the fields of science, literature, and education has faded.

Narlikar is internationally known for his work in cosmology and for championing alternative models to the popularly believed Big Bang model. He was President of the Cosmology Commission of the International Astronomical Union from 1994 to 1997.