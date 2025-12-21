Jejuri Fire Incident: 18 Injured as Blaze Erupts During Victory Rally After Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025 in Pune District (VIDEO)

Jejuri Fire Incident News: A fire broke out during a victory procession in Jejuri town of Pune district on Sunday. The incident took place near the arch of Jejuri fort during the throwing of bhandara. Panic spread in the area after a sudden flare up.

According to preliminary information the fire started when bhandara fell on burning camphor. The flames spread quickly during the celebration.

Victorious candidates Swarupa Khomne and Ghadge were seriously injured in the incident. Both suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

At least 18 people were injured in the fire. The injured included party workers and local residents.

There was chaos at the spot for some time after the incident. Local residents police and fire brigade teams reached the site and began rescue work. The fire was later brought under control.