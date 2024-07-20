Land Dispute Case: Pune Court Extends Police Custody of Manorama Khedkar, Mother of IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar, by Two Days

The Judicial Magistrate Court in Pune has extended the police custody of Manorama Khedkar, the mother of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, by two days. Khedkar was initially remanded in custody until July 20.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Judicial Magistrate Court Pune extends 2 days of police custody of Manorama Khedkar mother of trainee IAS Puja Khedkar. pic.twitter.com/7fJVFIZT8A — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2024

During the court proceedings, the investigation officer stated that two women involved in the case are still unidentified and require further investigation. Sandeep Khedkar and one other person have been identified, and additional custody was requested for more days to continue the investigation.

The defence lawyer argued that Section 307, which pertains to attempted murder, is not applicable in this case. The lawyer emphasized that no firing or projectile discharge occurred, and previous findings do not support the application of Section 307. The defence also highlighted that other charges are bailable and that interim protection had been granted to Dilip Khedkar.

Conversely, the public prosecutor argued that the evidence shows Khedkar intended to use the pistol and bouncers. The prosecutor claimed that the intention to commit a serious offence was evident as Khedkar carried the pistol and pressed the trigger.

Heated arguments ensued, with the defence asserting that Section 307 was not applicable as no projectile was fired and that a complaint filed one year later was irrelevant to the current charges. The defence also proposed that Section 437(2) could be considered for bail.

Manorama Khedkar, who was arrested from Mahad in Raigad district, is accused of using a pistol to threaten farmers in Maharashtra. On Friday, Pune Police recovered the pistol and three bullets from her residence. The weapon will undergo forensic examination. Police also seized a car featured in a viral video showing Khedkar threatening farmers over a land dispute. In the video, Khedkar is seen arguing with the farmers and brandishing the pistol. She hid the gun when she noticed the incident was being recorded. The case includes several charges against Khedkar, including attempted murder.

"The 307 will not attract as the bullet wasn't fired. This was the argument line... After 13 months, something is put forth by the complainant. It can't be gathered very easily. The Court has extended two days of police custody," a lawyer representing Manorama Khedkar, Vijay Jagtap said after the hearing.

#WATCH | Lawyer representing Manorama Khedkar, Vijay Jagtap says, "...The 307 will not attract as the bullet wasn't fired. This was the argument line... After 13 months, something is put forth by the complainant. It can't be gathered very easily. The Court has extended two days… https://t.co/KUUbbZSYmupic.twitter.com/2g4WdVGfVU — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Puja Khedkar, under scrutiny for her disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificate claims during her UPSC candidacy, faces professional consequences. Her district training program has been suspended by the government, and she has been summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie for further action.