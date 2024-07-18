Land Dispute Case: Pune Court Remands Manorama Khedkar, Mother of IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar, in Police Custody Till July 20

Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, has been remanded to police custody until July 20 by a Pune court on Thursday. This development comes after Pune Police detained her following an FIR against her and five others related to alleged fraudulent activities.

The police had been searching for Manorama and her husband Dilip after a video surfaced showing Manorama purportedly wielding a gun during a heated dispute over land in Dhadwali village, Pune's Mulshi tehsil. She was apprehended from a hotel in Mahad, confirmed Pankaj Deshmukh, SP of Pune Rural Police.

Meanwhile, Puja Khedkar, under scrutiny for her disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificate claims during her UPSC candidacy, faces professional consequences. Her district training program has been suspended by the government, and she has been summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie for further action.