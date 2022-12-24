Landslide Near  Swaminarayan Temple; No Injuries Reported

Today, December 24, a landslide occurred close to the Swaminarayan temple. The aforementioned landslide caused no injuries.

According to SS Kadam from NHAI, they got the call for the same at around 9.50 a.m. He said that because only a tiny amount of debris collapsed, traffic was unaffected. "The flow of traffic is good." At the site mentioned, cleaning has already begun, he added.