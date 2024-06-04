Liquor Bottles, Selfies and Risky Sit-Outs: Chandani Chowk Flyover Turns Risky Hangout Spot for Public; Safety Concerns Ignored

The newly constructed Chandani Chowk flyover, built to ease traffic on the busy Mumbai-Bangalore highway, has become a place for casual sit-outs for the public. People are observed risking their lives by sitting in the open space, which lacks safety railings.

The portion of the flyover from NDA towards Bavdhan and Kothrud overlooks the highway. The gallery-like structure provides a breathtaking view of the busy Mumbai-Bangalore highway. However, people are risking their lives by crossing the safety parapet wall of the bridge to sit on the platform, which has no safety measures.

The Bavdhan Citizen Forum had earlier raised this issue with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) but received no response. Local residents fear an unfortunate mishap occurring on the flyover, especially with the monsoon approaching. The platform becomes slippery when it rains, posing a high risk to negligent visitors.

People are seen sitting on the compound walls of the flyover, enjoying the view. Cars are parked on the flyover, especially in the evening till late night. Empty liquor bottles have also been found on the platform by BCF members, posing a risk of falling onto the highway if visitors in an intoxicated state are careless.

Visitors, mainly youth, are busy taking selfies and recording videos without realizing they are risking their lives.

Manish Deo, a resident of Bavdhan and member of the Bavdhan Citizen Forum (BCF), told LokmatTimes.com, "We have observed that people are casually sitting on the compound and platform of the flyover without realizing the serious risks to their own lives. It has also been observed that people use the flyover platform for open-air drinking, which is even more dangerous. We have informed the NHAI authorities about this issue but have not received any response. As the monsoon approaches, the open-air platform will become even more dangerous, and if someone slips, they could fall onto the busy highway. NHAI authorities should take notice and implement preventive measures before any unfortunate incidents occur."

Another Bavdhan resident stated, "This portion of the flyover has become a selfie point for youngsters. They cross the retaining wall of the flyover just to have leisure time, without realizing the danger involved. Authorities should take action and close the open space."

LokmatTimes.com attempted to contact National Highway Authority of India Project Director Sanjay Kadam for comments but was unable to reach him.