LokmatTimes.com Impact: PMC Begins Road Repairs in Kalyaninagar After Report on Potholes

On August 23 LokamtTimes.com reported the condition of roads in Kalyaninagar showcasing the interlocking paving blocks coming loose causing insignificant risk to the commuters. The Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) swung into action after the news and has now started the repairs of the road near Silver Oak Society in Kalyaninagar.

The PMC has installed barricades around the risky parts and will soon start the repair work. The Kalyaninagar claimed that they had filed multiple complaints with the PMC however the complaint was closed without any resolution. However, after LokmatTimes.com news the civic authorities have started the repair works on the roads.

Monica S, a member of Team Swatch Kalyaninagar and a resident of Kalyaninagar while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “We appreciate that the PMC has begun the work in our area, but it’s important to note that this is a reactive measure. Moving forward, we encourage PMC to adopt a more proactive approach to addressing such issues. We trust that the ongoing work will be completed efficiently. However, we urge PMC to critically evaluate whether the use of payment blocks is a suitable replacement for tar roads. There are concerns that these blocks may not be adequate, as we’ve observed discomfort among drivers navigating on them. We hope this consideration will be taken seriously.”

Sachin Agashe a resident of Kalyaninagar stated, “We appreciate that PMC has started the work, but as residents, we would greatly value it if the ward in charge could closely monitor whether online complaints are being closed without being fully resolved. It would be beneficial for everyone if, within the next 1-2 months, the ward in charge could visit our area. This would allow for better interaction with the residents and provide an opportunity to address any ongoing or new issues more effectively. Such engagement would help in ensuring that all concerns are properly resolved and that the quality of work is maintained.”

Yasmin Charania, another resident while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “It’s unfortunate that PMC responds only when media gets involved. The government has created the PMC app for the common citizen to raise the issues and for them to be solved by the relevant department however, that is not happening consistently as of now. We hope that in the future media and reporters will not have to get involved for genuine issues raised with the PMC and complaints will not closed without any action on the ground to resolve those issues. As of now, they have barricaded those parts of the road with the loose paver blocks. We are waiting for the actual resolution and the problem to be fixed.

Deputy Engineer Sachin Badge of the Pune Municipal Corporation while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “We have barricaded the road to avoid any unfortunate incident and the repair works have been started. The work will be finished in two days. The interlocking paving blocks will be replaced and new ones will be installed.”