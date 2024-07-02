Lonavala Waterfall Tragedy: Pune Administration Issues Guidelines for Tourists in View of Monsoon

In response to a recent tragedy where a woman and four children were swept away near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala, the Pune district administration has issued guidelines for tourists ahead of the monsoon season. Collector Suhas Divase instructed authorities to conduct surveys across Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velha, and Ambegaon areas in the Western Ghats. The surveys aim to identify potential hazards and ensure necessary safety measures to protect visitors.

“Divase instructed district officials to visit picnic spots such as rivers, lakes, dams, waterfalls, forts and forests areas and ensure the safety measures. He directed to demarcate prohibited areas by installing warning boards. The places which are disaster-prone and where the safety measures cannot be taken must be shut for tourists,” he said.

During the monsoon season, Bhushi Dam, Pavana Dam, Lonavala, Sinhgad, Malshej, and Tamhini Ghat attract a large number of visitors. In response to this influx, Collector Suhas Divase has directed multiple agencies including revenue, forest, railways, municipal corporations, and PWD to deploy divers, rescue boats, lifeguards, and provide life jackets at these water bodies frequented by tourists.

Additionally, Divase urged the district administration to collaborate with NGOs, rescue foundations, trekkers, and local communities to enhance safety measures in these areas. Visitors will not be allowed at such spots in forests after 6 pm, Divase said.