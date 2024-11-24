LPG Filled Tanker Overturns on Mumbai-Pune Lane Near Katraj; No Casualties Reported

A major accident was averted on the Mumbai-Pune lane near Katraj as an LPG-filled tanker overturned at Warje Bridge. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, leading to significant traffic disruptions in the area.

Emergency response teams, including fire brigade officials and local authorities, promptly arrived at the scene to manage the situation. Two cranes were deployed to clear the tanker and restore traffic flow.

Police and fire brigade staff also worked to disperse the crowd that had gathered near the accident site, ensuring public safety. Fortunately, no casualties or gas leaks have been reported so far. Authorities are continuing their efforts to remove the tanker and normalize traffic on the busy route. Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.