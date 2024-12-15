Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Special Trains: Central Railway to Operate 12 Additional Services from Pune, Check Details Here

Pune, Maharashtra (December 15, 2024): The Central Railway Division will run 12 special Kumbh Mela trains between Pune and Mau Junction to manage the large number of pilgrims heading to the Kumbh Mela. Railway travel remains a popular choice due to its cost-effectiveness and safety. This is particularly beneficial for senior citizens and other passengers.

Details about these trains are available at computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in. Passengers are advised to make reservations in advance.

Train number 01455, the Pune to Mau Junction Kumbh Mela special train, will depart from Pune at 10:10 AM on January 8, January 16, January 24, February 6, and February 8. It will reach Mau Junction the following day at 10:00 PM.

Train number 01456, the Mau to Pune Kumbh Mela special train, will leave Mau at 11:50 PM on January 9, January 17, January 25, February 7, and February 9. It will reach Pune on the third day at 3:45 PM.

The stops for these special trains include Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Talvadiya, Chhanera, Khirkiya, Harda, Banapura, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Chunar, Varanasi, Shahganj, and Azamgarh.