Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Zuber Memon Files Nomination as Prahar Jan Shakti Party Candidate from Hadapsar Constituency

October 29 being the last date of filing the candidature for the upcoming assembly elections the candidates of political parties and independent candidates filed their papers to contest for the elections in Pune. Prahar Jan Shakti Parties Juber Memon also filed his candidature from the Hadapsar assembly constituency.

Memon has been officially nominated by the Prahar Janashakti Party to contest from the Hadapsar constituency. While addressing the media before filing the application, Memon stated, “If the Maratha, OBC and Muslim communities in our assembly constituency join hands and come together then we will win the seat.”

NCP (Sharad Pawar) city president Prashant Jagtap NCP current MLA Chetan Tupe and MNS city chief Sainath Babar are the prime contenders from the Hadapsar assembly constituency, however, Mamon’s candidature has turned the contest into a quadrangular battle. Memon coming from the Muslim community may divert votes from the community making the contest difficult for the major contenders.

Zubair Memon has been working in the social sector in the Hadapsar constituency for the past few years through the Maharashtra Muslim Conference Maharashtra Muslim Conference social foundation.