Maharashtra: Cold Likely to Increase Before Winter Concludes in February

Pune: While the cold wave in the state is expected to subside, citizens are likely to be cold again. Temperatures are being recorded slightly above normal and are fluctuating. Senior meteorologist Manikrao Khule has predicted that the winter will last till the end of February, which is beneficial for crops and orchards, will complete its seasonal period.

This is due to the continuation of a chain of intense western disturbances that are moving at short day intervals in north India. In north India, the fog has also come down and visibility has also improved there.

Heavy rains, heavy snowfall, and hailstorms are likely to occur again across north India for the next five days from today (February 18) till February 22 from all over north India to the latitude of Khandesh in Maharashtra, 12.5 km above sea level. At altitude, the 'west' winds of a high-speed current of 250 to 270 km per hour from the west direction are still maintained. This leaves Maharashtra with a fragmented source of cold. Therefore, the minimum temperature in the morning will decrease due to the possibility of cold winds entering Maharashtra including Mumbai, Konkan, and districts of Central Maharashtra from Khandesh, Nashik to Solapur from the north. In the three days from February 21 to 23 (Wednesday to Friday), the chances of moderate cold have increased again in some districts. In Marathwada and Vidarbha, however, the minimum temperature in the morning will remain the same as the average in the meantime, Khule said.

