Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: High Turnout Marks Pune's Polling Day, Enthusiastic Voters Flock to Booths Since Early Hours

Pune: The Pune constituency is going to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, considered the biggest celebration of democracy. Voters responded enthusiastically to the vote from 7 a.m.

People thronged all polling booths in Baner Balewadi since 7 am to cast their votes. Some came for a morning walk and immediately reached the polling booth. Many had come to vote early in the morning. In the first hour of 7-8, an average of 70 to 80 people cast their votes at each booth. There was a large number of young people, including senior citizens. Many voters did not see a ruckus at the polling booth in the morning as they received their ballot slips. The presence of polling slips also made the work of the polling station staff easier.