Maharashtra: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Flags Off Family Run 3.0 Marathon in Pune

On December 22, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar inaugurated the Family Run 3.0 Marathon in Pune, an event designed to foster fitness and community spirit.

A video shared by ANI showcased families of all ages joining in the marathon, contributing to a lively and energetic atmosphere across the city. Prashant Jagtap, president of NCP-SCP Pune city, expressed his enthusiasm about the impressive turnout, noting the positive energy that filled the event.

For the last ten months, we have been fighting assembly and parliamentary elections in alliance. We are not fighting for any post or power...In the upcoming local body elections, if Shiv Sena (UBT) wants to fight separately, it will benefit the BJP. We want that the local body elections should be fought in alliance only..." said Jagtap.