Maharashtra: Olympic Medalist Swapnil Kusale Celebrates Bronze with Victory Roadshow in Pune (Watch Video)

Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale, who clinched a bronze medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, was honored with a grand victory roadshow in Pune on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale holds victory roadshow in Pune



He won Bronze medal in Men's 50m Rifle in the Paris Olympics 2024.

The event, which drew large crowds of enthusiastic supporters, showcased Kusale’s remarkable achievement and celebrated his contribution to Indian sports. The roadshow began at the historic Shaniwarwada fort and proceeded through major streets of Pune, with Kusale riding in an open vehicle and waving to the cheering crowds. Kusale's bronze medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle has been a significant milestone for Indian shooting, as it highlights the country’s growing prowess in the sport.

The spokesperson for Central Railway’s Pune division, Ram Paul Barpagga confirmed that the Olympian will visit the Railways office on Thursday afternoon. The main felicitation will be held in Delhi followed by the event in Balewadi Stadium. The Railway office will arrange a small ceremony to welcome Kusale and celebrate his victory. The Indian Railways has out-of-turn promoted Kusale from Junior Ticket Examiner to Grade B employee crediting his outstanding achievement in the field of sports.