Maharashtra Rains: Dhol Pathaks in Pune Struggle as Floods Disrupt Festive Preparations

As torrential rains wreak havoc across Pune, the city's traditional dhol pathaks are grappling with significant challenges that are disrupting their rehearsals and preparations for upcoming festivals. Integral to Pune's cultural landscape, dhol pathaks are renowned for their vibrant performances during celebrations like Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri. However, the recent devastating floods have severely impacted these groups. Many dhol pathaks are struggling with damaged instruments and submerged practice spaces. The rhythmic beats of the dhol, which are a hallmark of Pune's festive atmosphere, have grown silent in many neighborhoods as these groups work tirelessly to salvage and reorganize.

Notable dhol pathaks such as Yuva Vadya Pathak, Adimaya, Rudrang, Numvi, and Samarth have all been affected by the relentless rains. Amar Adhalage, Secretary of Yuva Vadya Pathak Trust, shared with LokmatTimes.com, “The heavy rains have led to flooding along the Mula Mutha Riverfront, causing substantial damage to our dhol pathaks. This is a crucial time for us as we prepare for Ganesh Utsav. The unprecedented water discharge from Khadakwasla Dam has resulted in severe flooding, leading to losses estimated between Rs. 5 to 6 lakhs. Our dhol instruments, pandals, lights, and other equipment have been destroyed. We appeal to the city administration to recognize the plight of the dhol pathaks who play a key role in Pune’s festive celebrations. Although we are disheartened, we are committed to bouncing back and adding extra charm to this year’s Ganesh Utsav.”

Mahika Dhadave, a member of the Yuva Vadya Pathak, added, “The floods and rains have caused significant disruption this year, affecting our practice sessions that usually start in July, two months before Ganesh Chaturthi. Our dhols and equipment are damaged, and our practice space remains underwater. However, several groups practice in the ‘Nadi Patra’ in the Deccan area, which is currently submerged. Despite these obstacles, our determination remains strong, and we are motivated to deliver an extraordinary performance. This resilience reflects the unbreakable spirit of Pune.”As the city recovers from the disaster, the dhol pathaks are demonstrating remarkable optimism and are ready to bring their vibrant rhythms back to the streets, overcoming the current hardships.