Maharashtra Rains: Pune Metro to Be Inaugurated Online by PM Narendra Modi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the underground metro line from Swargate to Mandai in Pune today. However, his visit has been canceled due to the heavy rainfall that has affected the city over the past few days. In light of discussions about a potential delay in the inauguration, reports indicate that the government is considering an online launch.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, are reportedly in discussions to facilitate an online inauguration at the Ganesh Krida Kala Rangmanch, with PM Modi participating virtually. The metro line has been ready for some time, and the inauguration ceremony is the only remaining hurdle to its launch, allowing for the possibility of an online inauguration to make the service available to the public.

Earlier, there was speculation that the metro line would be inaugurated during the Ganesh festival; however, PM Modi had designated September 26 for this event, which has now been canceled due to adverse weather conditions. As a result of the cancellation, the metro administration has announced that services between the District Court metro station and the Swargate metro station will not be operational. While the planned changes to metro passenger services today have been canceled, services on other routes will continue as usual, according to the administration.