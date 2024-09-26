PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Pune Cancelled Due to Heavy Rainfall in City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Pune on Thursday, September 26, has been cancelled due to heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions affecting the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an red alert for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, predicting heavy rains that have already caused significant disruptions in the city.

The Prime Minister was set to inaugurate the Pune District Court Metro Station and Swargate Metro Station, along with several other projects worth over Rs 22,600 crore, as part of his visit on Thursday. However, continuous heavy rains have led to waterlogging and unsafe conditions at the event venue, prompting officials to reconsider the plans.

PM Narendra Modi's visit to Pune, Maharashtra cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city.



Since the morning of September 25, Pune and surrounding areas have experienced heavy downpours, leading to road closures and traffic disruptions. The ground, where the inauguration was to take place, has become muddy and unstable due to the saturation from the rain.