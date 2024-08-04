Maharashtra Rains: Red Alert Issued as Pune District Releases Water from Khadakwasla Dam

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase has announced that 36,000 cusecs of water are being released from Khadakwasla Dam, leading to rising water levels in Sinhgad Road and Ekta Nagar.

Consequently, 125 individuals have been relocated, and a red alert has been declared for the catchment area. A team from the Municipal Corporation, along with Army personnel, has been mobilized, and eight boats have been deployed to assist in the situation.

Since Friday evening, Pune and nearby regions, particularly the ghat areas, have been experiencing heavy to intense rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the ghat regions in Satara and Pune districts, while an orange alert is in place for Pune city and the surrounding plains. The IMD has forecasted continuous rain throughout the day in and around the city.