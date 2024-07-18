Manorama Khedkar Arrested: IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Detained By Pune Rural Police

Manorama Khedkar, mother of the trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar embroiled in controversy, was apprehended by Pune Rural Police on Thursday in Mahad, Raigad district. She was found residing at a local hotel at the time of her arrest. Three police teams are en route to Pune, escorting Manorama Khedkar.

Manorama Khedkar and Dilip Khedkar, parents of controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar, have been under the scanner and on the radar of Pune Police after a farmer claimed Manorama Khedkar threatened him. The family's assets have come under the spotlight amid the investigation against 34-year-old Puja Khedkar, whose selection as an IAS officer has raised many questions.