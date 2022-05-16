Marathwada including Central Maharashtra to witness rain in next 24hours

Pune: The South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining areas have favorable conditions for the arrival of southwest monsoon, which is expected to arrive in the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. The meteorological department has warned of pre-monsoon rains in central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at Chandrapur at 46.8 degrees Celsius and the lowest at Mahabaleshwar at 17.6 degrees Celsius. Heavy rain is expected in the next 3 days. In Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur districts of Central Maharashtra, thundershowers are expected from May 16 to 19. Also in the Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, and Osmanabad districts of Marathwada, there is a possibility of thundershowers and rain in rare places between the 16th to 19th of May. Light rain is expected in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg district between the 16th and 19th.

The meteorological department has forecast heatwave in some parts of Vidarbha and rain in sparse places from May 16 to 19. Favorable conditions are prevailing in South India for the arrival of the monsoon. The meteorological department has forecast rain in sparse places in Kerala and Mahe in next 2 days.