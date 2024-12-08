Pune: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Metal Godown in Hadapsar

A massive fire erupted at a scrap metal godown in Hadapsar on Friday, triggering a swift response from the Pune Fire Brigade.

The incident occurred in the early hours, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Local residents alerted authorities after noticing flames engulfing the godown premises.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and launched a full-scale operation to contain the blaze. Several fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, and efforts are still ongoing as of the latest reports.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the source of the blaze.

Local authorities have urged residents to avoid the area as firefighting teams continue their efforts.