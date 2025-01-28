MHADA Pune Lottery 2024 Result Date: Lucky Draw for 3,662 Flats To Be Announce on January 29

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Pune will announce the lottery results on Wednesday, January 29, in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

A total of 93,662 applications were received for 3,662 flats. Out of these, 71,642 applicants have paid the deposit and have been included in the lottery, according to MHADA. The registration for the MHADA Pune Lottery was announced on October 10 by MHADA Chairman and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.

A total of 6,420 flats were included in the advertisement. Of these, 2,758 flats were available on a first-come, first-served basis, and 3,569 flats under the 65% and 20% inclusive schemes of the MHADA were available in the municipal area for the lottery. At the request of applicants, and due to Diwali and assembly elections, the deadline for filing applications was extended twice.

A total of 1,375 applications were received for the 2,758 flats under the first-come, first-served scheme, and 93,662 applications were received for the remaining 3,662 flats for the draw. Of these, 71,642 applicants have paid the deposit and will be included in the draw. The draw will take place online on Wednesday (29) from the Ministry. An event will be held for applicants at the Sharad Chandra Pawar Auditorium in the Zilla Parishad. Applicants who are unable to attend in person will receive a link on their registered mobile number.