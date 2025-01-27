Konkan MHADA Lottery 2024 Results Date: Draw for 2264 Houses Will Be Declared on February 5

The MHADA Konkan Board had invited applications for 2,264 houses, and the lucky draw for these houses is set to be announced on February 5, 2025. Applicants who have applied to purchase houses under the MHADA Konkan Board can check their names by visiting the board's official website at https://housing.mhada.gov.in and entering their application number.

Around 24,911 applications have been received for these MHADA houses, which also include the mandatory refundable earnest money deposit. The application process for these houses began on October 11 last year.

The Chief Officer of the Konkan Board, Revati Gaikwad, informed that the lottery draw will commence at 1 PM. The event will be presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with both the Deputy Chief Ministers, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, also in attendance.

A computerised lottery draw for these MHADA houses will be conducted at the Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruh in Thane. After the draw, applicants can check their results on the board's website.

The date for the lottery draw was initially scheduled for December 27. However, it was postponed several times, with new dates set for January 21 and January 31, which were also deferred. The final date has now been fixed as February 5.

MHADA officials have attributed the delays to receiving a large number of last-minute applications. Additionally, some officials cited the unavailability of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers to attend the draw as another reason for the postponements. The Housing Department, which oversees MHADA, is currently headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. It is expected that the draw will proceed as scheduled on February 5.