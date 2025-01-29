MHADA Pune Lottery 2024 Result Live Streaming: Watch Lucky Draw Winners List for 3,662 Flats

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)'s Pune Housing and Area Development Board will announce the result or lucky draw for its 3,662 flats today (January 29). The flats are located in various districts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, PMRDA and Solapur.

The lottery result will be announced by Maharashtra Housing Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar today at around 1 PM at the Pune Zilla Parishad Hall. To watch online and check the winners list of MHADA Pune Lottery 2024, you can visit the official website at housing.mhada.gov.in. You may also watch the result announcement via live streaming on YouTube from your mobile phone.

The winners list for the MHADA Pune Lottery will be published on Wednesday, January 29, at 6 PM on its official website. Lucky applicants will also receive an SMS on their registered mobile numbers. The online registration process began on October 10 last year and a total 71,642 applications were received for 3,662 flats.