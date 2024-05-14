MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and 50 Others Face Charges for Violating Model Code of Conduct

The Pune Police have filed a case against MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, who was also the Mahavikas Aghadi candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha Constituency, for organizing an unauthorized gathering at the Shakar Nagar police station a day before the polling date. Dhangekar staged a demonstration near the Sahakarnagar police station, alleging that BJP party workers were distributing money in a nearby slum area.

Despite filing a complaint, he accused the police of inaction, leading to a sit-in protest at the Sahakarnagar police station. Dhangekar and his associates have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Police Act, and Representation of the People Act.

The complaint was filed by police constable Abhijit Tukaram Balgude, resulting in a case being registered against Dhangekar, Nitin Madhukar Kadam, Sachin Dede, Akshay Mane, Saqib Abaji, Santosh Pandit, Anil Satpute, and around 35 to 40 others. The protest, which occurred just before the polling date, caused a commotion in the city, with verbal altercations and slogans exchanged between BJP and Congress party workers at the Sahkar Nagar police station.



