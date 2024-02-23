MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Says ‘Will Contest Pune Lok Sabha Polls If Raj Saheb Give Orders’

Pune: "I have been coming to Pune all the time since childhood. Pune has changed and there are a lot of problems. I can contest the Pune Lok Sabha elections if Rajsaheb gives me an order", Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNS) president Amit Thackeray has stated.



Amit Thackeray will lead a march to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday. Thackeray spoke informally to reporters. MNS city president Sainath Babar, MNS' Gajanan Kale, and Prashant Kanojia were present on the occasion.

Asked about the names of party leader Vasant More and city president Sainath Babar being discussed for the Pune Lok Sabha polls, Thackeray said, "If Rajsaheb orders me, I can contest the Lok Sabha elections in Pune or Beed as well. However, I have not yet thought of contesting the Lok Sabha elections on my own," he said.

Thackeray said, "The formation of four groups of two parties has created problems for students, including citizens. It has been more than six months since the Vice-Chancellor of Pune University took over. However, students are not getting good food. There are no hostels to live in. The work of Marathi Bhasha Bhavan has been incomplete for many years. I am ready to face the first criminal case of my political career to solve the problems of students." He also said that in addition to contesting the Senate elections of every university in the coming days, he is ready to take out rallies on the issues of students.

