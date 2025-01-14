Mumbai Man Attempts to Kill Wife, Stabs Himself at Hotel Room in Pune Over Heated Argument

A shocking incident has come to light in the jurisdiction of the Chatushrungi Police Station in Maharashtra's Pune. A husband and wife, who had checked into a hotel in the Baner area, got into a heated argument, which escalated into violence. In a fit of rage, the husband allegedly stabbed his wife and then attempted to end his own life by stabbing himself in the neck and stomach. Both individuals sustained severe injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. A case has been registered at the Chatushrungi Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Amjad Yusuf Mulla (39), a resident of Vishnunagar, Chembur, Mumbai. His wife, Naseema Mulla, was seriously injured in the attack. Following the incident, a case was registered against Amjad Mulla, and an investigation is underway.

According to the police, Amjad Mulla works as a tempo driver. He had reportedly been having disputes with his wife over the past few days. The couple had travelled to Pune to visit relatives living in the Baner area and had checked into a hotel. During their stay, an argument erupted between the two, leading to the violent attack.

Also Read | Thane Crime: Man Kills Close Friend in Badlapur for Sexually Harassing His Wife; Arrested.

Amjad allegedly stabbed Naseema with a knife during the altercation. While being attacked, Naseema managed to flee the hotel room, running downstairs and collapsing in a pool of blood. She reportedly told hotel staff that her husband had attempted to kill her before harming himself.

When hotel staff rushed to the room, they found Amjad in critical condition, lying on the floor with self-inflicted wounds to his neck and stomach. Both Amjad and Naseema were rushed to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment in critical condition.

A complaint regarding the incident was lodged by Ganesh Kachru Lanka, a cleaner at the hotel. The police have registered a case against Amjad and are investigating the circumstances that led to the attack. Further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses.