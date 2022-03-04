Narendra Modi Pune Visit: Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray will be present to welcome Narendra Modi?

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Pune on March 6. The ruling BJP is all set to welcome Modi. Greetings banners have also been put up on major streets of the city. Along with the route that Modi is going to take in Pune tour. In addition to repairing the roads, the municipal administration has taken steps to remove the encroachments on the roads, clean the roads and remove the overhead cables.

He will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of the Municipal Corporation, after that the metro journey from Garware College to Anandnagar and its inauguration will be done by him. After that, the Prime Minister's meeting and other online inauguration programs will be held on the grounds of MIT College, Kothrud.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council Dr. Neelam Gorhe, MP Udayanraje Bhosale, Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki, Secretary to the Union Ministry of Housing and Civil Affairs and other senior officials including Chief Secretary of State, Brijesh Dixit of Mahametro, BJP state president and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil, all MPs and MLAs from the city have been invited for the event.

The debate over whether Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar will be present on the ongoing Cold War between the state government and the central government is rife in political circles. But nothing has been reported from the Chief Minister and Sharad Pawar yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Pune March 6 - Arrive at Lohgaon Airport at 11 am - Helicopter to police headquarters grounds - Inauguration of Shivaji Maharaj statue at Pune Mahapalika Bhavan - Garware Metro inauguration - Travel by Metro to Anandnagar - Public meeting at MIT College Grounds - Helicopter visit to Lavale Symbiosis College - Departure for Delhi at 2 pm