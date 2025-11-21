Navale Bridge Accident: RTO Probe Finds Overspeeding and Human Error Behind Deadly Crash

A preliminary investigation by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has found that excessive speed was the primary reason behind the accident near Navale Bridge. Officials suspect that the container truck driver might have shifted the vehicle to ‘neutral’, causing a loss of control on the slope. The probe indicates that the mishap occurred due to human error rather than a mechanical fault. The RTO noted that high speed prevented the driver from managing the heavy vehicle, leading to the deadly crash. Work on the final detailed investigation report is currently underway by transport authorities.

The tragic accident occurred on November 13 when the speeding container truck rammed into multiple vehicles near Navale Bridge. After hitting several cars, one vehicle got trapped and collided with the container, causing both to catch fire. Eight people inside the car and the container died in the blaze, and both vehicles were completely gutted. During the technical inspection, the RTO faced challenges tracing the exact sequence of events because the gearbox of the container was destroyed in the fire. Officials therefore collected evidence using CCTV footage and technical assessments to understand how the accident unfolded.

To prevent similar incidents in the future, a second inspection squad has been deployed between Satara and Pune. Earlier, only one team was responsible for vehicle checks, but now ten officials will be involved. One squad will conduct mobile inspections, while the other will carry out checks near toll plazas, focusing on breathalyzer tests, overloaded vehicles and required documents of heavy vehicle drivers. Awareness drives will also be conducted, especially in accident-prone areas beyond the Katraj tunnel. Drivers will be instructed to avoid keeping vehicles in neutral while descending the slope. Pune Regional Transport Officer Archana Gaikwad stated that the newly formed teams will also carry out on-site inspections of their operations on Friday.