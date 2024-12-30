New Year’s Eve in Pune: Restaurants, Bars, Hotels To Stay Open Till 5 AM

Pune, Maharashtra (December 30, 2024): The Pune police have granted permission for bars, pubs, and restaurants to remain open until 5 AM on New Year's Eve. Pub and bar owners will need to obtain a one-day license for the extended hours.

In preparation for the large crowds expected in areas like Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fergusson Road, and Jungli Maharaj Road in the Camp area, the police have set up strict security measures. Traffic changes will be implemented from 5 PM on December 31 in the Laskar and Deccan Gymkhana areas. Further traffic adjustments will take place until midnight when the crowds are expected to disperse.

Strict Action Against Reckless Drivers

The police have announced immediate penalties for drivers creating excessive noise or riding triple-seated motorcycles. Authorities have also issued a warning against public disturbances and inappropriate behavior during the celebrations.

Crackdown on Drunk Driving

Traffic police will be monitoring drunk driving closely. Riders and drivers under the influence of alcohol will face strict penalties. Breathalyzer tests will be conducted using disposable plastic tubes for hygiene purposes. Police Deputy Commissioner Amol Zende urged drivers to follow traffic rules.

Traffic Restrictions in Key Areas

From 5 PM on December 31, vehicle access will be restricted in key areas. Mahatma Gandhi Road will be closed between 15 August Chowk and Aroera Towers Chowk. Fergusson Road will also be closed between Gokhale Smarak Chowk and Fergusson College entrance. These restrictions will remain in place until 5 AM on January 1.