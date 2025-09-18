News of ED Raid on Pune Construction Majors False

News reports in a section of the media regarding raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on certain companies engaged in the construction business in Pune city have turned out to be false.

A few media outlets had reported that the ED had raided certain business premises of construction companies. The reports have turned out to be false. However, the Income Tax Department is learned to be carrying out regular inquiries against some organisations in the construction sector. The inquiries have been completed in some of the cases and are still going on in others, it is learnt.