Nilesh Ghaywal, Pune Gangster and Accused in Kothrud Firing Case, Flees to London

A shocking revelation has emerged during an investigation by the Pune Police after it revealed that notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who was accused in the Kothrud firing case, has fled to London. Action is being taken against him in the Kothrud shooting case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

However, several questions are now being raised as police investigations revealed how Ghaywal managed to leave Pune and fly to London?. How did he obtain a passport despite facing serious charges such as murder, extortion, kidnapping and assault?. Police have confirmed that Ghaywal has not surrendered his passport.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has taken action under MCOCA against 10 people, including Nilesh Ghaywal, in connection with the Kothrud firing incident that took place just 100–200 metres from a police station. In this case, accused Mayur Gulab Kumbre, Raut, Chadilkar, Phatak, and Vyas have been arrested, while police are searching for other absconding accused. A lookout notice has been issued against Ghaywal, and he will be arrested as soon as he returns to India, said a police official to ABP news.

Also Read | Pune: Police Use Drones To Bust Illicit Liquor Rackets, 13 Booked And Goods Worth ₹49,050 Seized.

Investigations further revealed that Ghaywal has earned huge sums through criminal activities and purchased a house in London. His son is also studying there. The Kothrud incident occurred on September 17 at 11.40 pm in front of Mutheshwar Mitra Mandal. A youth, Prakash Madhukar Dhumal (36), a resident of Thergaon, was shot after an argument when he was accused of blocking a two-wheeler rider while chatting on the road.

Later, the accused also attacked another person with a crowbar over an old dispute, leaving him seriously injured. Two separate cases have been registered at Kothrud Police Station in connection with these incidents. It has now been revealed that Nilesh Ghaywal, leader of the Ghaywal gang, is currently living in London with an associate named Shaan.