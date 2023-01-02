One dead and three injured in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A car accident occurred today (2nd January) about 7.30 a.m. on the Mumbai Pune Expressway near Tungarli village. A young man from Talegaon died on the spot, while three others were injured.

Deepak Ashok Natak (27), a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, was identified as the deceased. The injured have been named as Rahul Kailas Jadhav (28), of Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri, Jalinder Bapu Pawar (51), of Khandoba Mal, Pimpri, and Rohan Bhagwan Waghmare (28), of Pimpri.

According to Lonavla city police, all of the people named were in the vehicle when it crashed with the container while travelling towards Talegaon from Tungarli village limits.