PCMC Election 2026: War of Words Erupts Between BJP and NCP as Ajit Pawar, Mahesh Landge Trade Barbs

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections have triggered a sharp political showdown between the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), allies in the state’s ruling coalition. Leaders from both parties have begun openly targeting each other during campaign rallies in Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune.

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, was criticised by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge invoked an old remark allegedly made by Pawar a few years ago. Pawar had reportedly said, “If I decide, I will set someone straight. I will see how you remain an MLA.” Referring to this statement, Landge launched a fierce counter-attack during a public meeting.

Landge said, “Everyone in Maharashtra knows his style of saying ‘I will do the programme’. If you are going to do it, should we wear bangles? Our ‘Ranragini’ sisters will do the programme. These are our sisters and also the sisters of our Devabhau. You should not interfere in our work.” His remarks drew sharp reactions across political circles.

Responding to Landge’s comments, Ajit Pawar made a controversial statement while speaking to media. He said, “He is a big leader. Big leaders speak to smaller leaders in different ways. We don’t tell our children or people from lower castes to sit down and bring us water.” His remarks sparked fresh controversy and criticism.

NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar also reacted strongly while campaigning in Pune. He said that the reference to bangles was an insult to women and accused the BJP of revealing its true face. “They are scared, and their real character is now coming out before the public,” Rohit Pawar said.