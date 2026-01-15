PCMC Elections 2026: BJP Candidate’s Husband Booked in Pimpri-Chinchwad for Taking EVM Photos, Posting on Social Media During Voting

A case has been filed against Nilesh Chandrakant Doke, husband of BJP candidate Aparna Doke from Chinchwad, for taking a photo of an electronic voting machine (EVM) and posting it on social media during voting. The incident occurred Thursday, January 15, at polling station room number 1 of Sukhi Bhavan, Kalyan Pramishta, ward 18 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Nilesh Doke arrived to vote around 7:30 am. Despite rules prohibiting the use of mobile phones inside polling stations and banning the photographing or sharing of EVMs, he took a photo of the machine and posted it online. A case has been registered against him at Chinchwad police station.

Aparna Doke, is a former mayor who recently joined the BJP from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) and is contesting the municipal elections from ward 18 (Seat A).